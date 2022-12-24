Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.11 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.