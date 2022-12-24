Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $191.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,654,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

