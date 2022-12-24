Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $58,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $34,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 440,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

