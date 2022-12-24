Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 133 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $280.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $419.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

