Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 146.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.05 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

