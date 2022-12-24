Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

