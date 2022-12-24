Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AER opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

