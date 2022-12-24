Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 495,850.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 49.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.