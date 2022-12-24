Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

