F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 101.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.15.
Shares of FFIV opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
