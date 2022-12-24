FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

