FCF Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

