Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 886 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.25. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

