Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

