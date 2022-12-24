Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 11,123 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

SWX opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

