Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 74,711 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1,645.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

