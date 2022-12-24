Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.