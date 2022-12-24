Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of CVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 881.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 445,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

