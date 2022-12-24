Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

