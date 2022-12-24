Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

