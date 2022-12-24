General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

