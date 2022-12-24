General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.