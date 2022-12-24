General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

