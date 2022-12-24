Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

