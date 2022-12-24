Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 107.7% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 150,418 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $87,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

CION opened at $10.29 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.56.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

