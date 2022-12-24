Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 680 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

