Gradient Investments LLC Buys 9,849 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

