Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,474 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 73.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

