Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 26.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

