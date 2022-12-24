Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 26.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.