Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

