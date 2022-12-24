Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

