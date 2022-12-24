Gradient Investments LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in PPL by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PPL by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.54 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

