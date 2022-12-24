Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 831,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

