Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Greif were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Greif by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 2.2 %

GEF stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

