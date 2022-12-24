Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

