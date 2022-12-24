Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.