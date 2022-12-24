Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.