Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,632 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,986.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,632 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

