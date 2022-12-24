IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $288.23 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $288,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 5,190,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 391,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

