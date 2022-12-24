Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,569 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

