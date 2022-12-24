Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Acquires 63,597 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,847.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 9.0% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

