Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 81,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

