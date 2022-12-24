Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11,560.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

