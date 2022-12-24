James J. Sanfilippo Sells 2,689 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.3 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $935.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

