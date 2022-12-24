James J. Sanfilippo Sells 2,689 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.3 %
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $935.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.