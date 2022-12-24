Jason Phipps Sells 11,255 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

