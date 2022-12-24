Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
loanDepot Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
