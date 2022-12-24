Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo Sells 6,199 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
