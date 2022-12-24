Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $42.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

