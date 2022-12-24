Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.