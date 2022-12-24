Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,201,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 772,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. The firm has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.